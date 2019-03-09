WARM & MUGGY WEEKEND

Good Saturday Morning south Florida!

We’re in for a steamy one today with highs in the mid 80s and increasing humidity. While a stray shower or two is possible most will end up staying dry today and tomorrow.

Happy Saturday!

Warm and breezy today with fast stray showers.

If you’re planning on doing some beaching or boating be careful! A high risk for rip currents continues today with boaters being advised to use caution. Isolated waterspouts are possible offshore of Broward County.

The warming trend continues tomorrow and into next week with highs well above average in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be warm and humid with gusty winds and low rain chances. If you’re planning on heading out to enjoy Calle Ocho plan on drinking lots of water…it will be a warm one!

Planning on attending #CalleOcho tomorrow?

Looking mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Stay cool south Florida!

Meteorologist Felicia Combs

