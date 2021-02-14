Warm & Muggy Valentine’s Day. Wetter Next Week.

Happy Valentine’s Day, South Florida!

Today, expect warm & muggy conditions, along with a slight shower chance. Otherwise, it will stay mainly dry with some clouds around. Enjoy!

More of the same can be expected tomorrow as warm temps and a spotty rain chance remains. In the afternoon, we could be nearing records. By Tuesday, a front nearby will bring us soggier times as scattered showers & storms are in store.

Here’s your day planner for tomorrow, Presidents’ Day! Rain chances increase at night as a front nears.

Spotty showers will be possible today and tomorrow before rain chances increase on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. The rest of the week looks drier with just some isolated showers around.

The 80’s streak continues for the rest of the upcoming work week! A cold front on Friday will finally bring us some relief next weekend.

While we remain mainly dry across South Florida, the rest of the state doesn’t the same luck on this Valentine’s Day. Showers & storms are covering much of the state, and there’s a chance for severe storms today & tomorrow, as well.

South Florida is one of the few spots across the country that will enjoy a decent Valentine’s Day. Elsewhere, frigid arctic cold has moved in, and over 150 million Americans are under winter storm-related advisories today.

Have a great day, South Florida!