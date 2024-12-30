The rest of the year will end warm, muggy and mostly dry. However, another front arrives Tuesday and that will have us feeling fine for the first day of 2025. Humidity levels are forecast to drop with highs in the low 80’s.

Look for most of the week to feature dry conditions as we wait on a stronger cold front to move in. Most models are suggesting that another front pushes through on Thursday with temperatures tumbling into the 50’s to start the first weekend of the year!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7