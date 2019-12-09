WARM AND MUGGY DAYS AHEAD

We have been undergoing a gradual warming trend since last week’s cold snap. This past weekend remained nice while South Florida noticed a bit more humidity today with a few spotty showers developing across the Keys. Sun and clouds and a nice ocean breeze masked the warm afternoon temperatures today.
Speaking of temperatures…after dropping into the 40s and 50s last week, the return of the ocean breeze has allowed temperatures to rebound. The warming trend continues this weekend. While average high temperatures SHOULD be in the upper 70s this time of year, all of South Florida reached into the mid to lower 80s earlier today.
The high pressure system that kept winds mainly out of the north has shifted offshore, moving farther into the Atlantic. This has helped winds veer out of the East, bringing in milder air & a touch more humidity back into the forecast. And as the work week progresses, temperatures will continue to warm while humidity levels rise across South Florida. Needless to say, it will no longer feel like Fall through this week!
So what is South Florida looking at in terms of temperatures? Overnight temperatures will once again remain in the 70s. (Average overnight temperatures should be in the mid 60s this time of year.) These milder nights will stick around all week as the wind flow remains off the water. Humidity levels will also be elevated with rain chances on the rise.
Let’s talk about the rain. Similar to today, isolated to spotty showers are possible again on Tuesday but by mid week, South Florida will see an uptick in rain chances. By the end of the work week, showers chances will increase and the rain is likely to stick around for the start of the weekend as a front finally reaches us and brings some much needed relief from this warm and muggy weather.
Models are hinting at temperatures dropping a bit behind this front. And while it doesn’t look like this weekend’s front will bring us a significant cooldown, it should be enough to knock temperatures down to where we should be for this time of year. Humidity levels will also be lower than what we are expecting this week.