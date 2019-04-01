Warm & Muggy Ahead Of Tuesday

South Florida a front has stalled over North Florida and the air is flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. Winds will remain out of the South to draw up the humidity and temperatures by the afternoon into the low to middle 80’s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. An area of low pressure develops along the front tonight where it is forecast to deepen off the Georgia coast before pushing quickly to the Northeast Tuesday. This will send the cold front South into the area by the evening. Ahead look for the warmth to continue, cloud coverage to increase, and rain showers. The Storm Prediction Center is placing South Florida under the potential of seeing isolated strong storms. Main impacts will be gusty winds and small-size hail.

However, look for breezy to windy conditions impacting the coast once again mid-week with seasonable temperatures as high pressure build in response to the front crossing through. Marine hazards likely sticking around through Friday. Most of the week will be relatively dry.

A wet start to the week for #Florida. Front hangs around North Florida today & moves slowly our way on Tuesday. Isolated showers & thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uRkU0UE0pu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meterologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7