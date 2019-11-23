Warm & Mostly Dry Today Ahead of next Cold Front

Good Saturday Morning, South Florida!
High pressure to our east brings us winds out of the SE today, so we’ll feel some more humidity, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.
Today, expect mostly sunny skies, a light ocean breeze, and warmer (but average) temperatures.
Here’s your 7-Day Forecast! Expect temperatures mostly in the 80’s with cooler temperatures on Monday.
As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Sebastien has weakened a bit and now has 50 mph winds.
Have a great day South Florida!