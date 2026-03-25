South Florida stays warm and mostly dry today, but a few changes are starting to develop. A weak front remains stalled just to our North, and as moisture slowly increases, a few isolated showers or storms could develop later this afternoon mainly near the Lake region. Most areas, though, will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs today will reach the low 80’s along the coast and mid 80’s inland.

Tonight into early Thursday, patchy fog could develop again across Southwest Florida, especially in inland spots where visibility may drop briefly before sunrise.

By Thursday, drier air starts to move back in as high pressure builds, keeping rain chances very low. A quick, brief shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but most locations stay dry.

Looking ahead, the pattern remains warm and mostly quiet through the end of the week, with highs in the 80’s and just a few isolated showers possible inland. By the weekend, a new front could approach, bringing increasing rain chances and gusty winds.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7