Warm in winter

The month of December began with a hint of cool air, but we’re ending on a decidedly warm note. A stalled front remains pinned to our north (near the Florida state line) and areas south are mainly dry, quiet, and a bit muggy.

Heading into Sunday, we’ll be flirting with record highs, once again. Who has the best shot? The Lower Keys will likely come within a degree, or so, from record warm temperatures Sunday afternoon.

After a breezy start to the weekend, wind speeds will drop slightly as we begin the new week. With air arriving off the ocean, from the east and southeast, we’ll be pleasantly warm. Distant high pressure is now controlling our pattern. It’s located well east of the Bahamas and spanning over the western Atlantic. It’s also preventing fronts from punching down into our state.

Looking ahead toward the holiday forecast, expect this warmth to hold. Rain chances also remain low. At midnight, as we ring in the new year, local temperatures will be comfortable (lower to middle 70’s). Jackets probably won’t be necessary until the next cold front arrives. That’s not expected until next Friday or next weekend!