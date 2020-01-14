Warm in winter

Just a week ago, we were within a “cool spell” with a string of nights in the 50’s across south Florida. This week is starting-out much differently. Temperatures are running well above average (and especially at night). Here’s a look at a beautiful Biscayne Bay with a warm breeze blowing, from Monday afternoon.

How warm was it? Miami was only 1-degree shy of tying the record for the date.

What’s interesting about this time of year is that, traditionally, south Florida gets its coldest air of the entire year. Of course, it’s based on historical averages. From January 11 through the 25th, we often get a taste of chilly weather.

On the current weather map, high pressure (well east of Florida and the Bahamas) is dominating our pattern. We’re on the warm side of it with an onshore wind flow. It’s also acting as a blocking feature. Notice the front, which is stationary, draped over the southeastern states? That boundary is being held up and prevented from dropping southward into Florida.

At this point in January, nights and mornings typically (and often) dip to around 60-degrees. However, with this pattern in place, that’s just not going to happen. As the week continues, we’ll keep getting minimal drops in temperatures. Meanwhile, daytime highs will generally stay above 80-degrees.