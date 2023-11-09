South Florida temperatures continue to run a solid 5-degrees above average (both day and night). This warm pattern will hold for several more days with quiet conditions remaining, too. High Pressure remains intact. It extends from the eastern Gulf of Mexico to the western Atlantic Ocean. Over time, we’ll see the high weaken and exit the region, shifting eastward. While that sounds like a significant weather change for us, it won’t be. The main difference includes the slow advance of a front into Florida. For the upcoming weekend, we’ll remain on the warm side of the boundary with mostly dry times. Then, into next week, the front will sag closer with more clouds and scattered showers. The latest forecast trend shows this next “fall front” crossing south Florida on Tuesday but winds quickly switch out of the northeast. That will limit the cooling potential and only allow readings to come down slightly. The main difference (on the other side of the front) will be increasing winds. Wind gusts will start cranking up again (early next week) through Wednesday, at least.

