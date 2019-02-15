Warm & Humid Weekend

High pressure will keep cold fronts from conquering South Florida. Therefore, look for temperatures and humidity to gradually get warmer over the weekend. Conditions will be mostly dry. Outside of a stray shower or two, it is looking absolutely wonderful. Most of the computer models maintain lows at or in the low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s through most of next week. By Wednesday, we could see a few more showers with the breeze building along the coast.

High pressure will not allow cold fronts to conquer South Florida any time soon. Look for more warmth and humidity this weekend. Mainly dry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/naG70as2Lg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 15, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certifed

WSVN Channel 7