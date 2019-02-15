Warm & Humid Weekend

High pressure will keep cold fronts from conquering South Florida. Therefore, look for temperatures and humidity to gradually get warmer over the weekend. Conditions will be mostly dry. Outside of a stray shower or two, it is looking absolutely wonderful. Most of the computer models maintain lows at or in the low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s through most of next week. By Wednesday, we could see a few more showers with the breeze building along the coast.
Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certifed
WSVN Channel 7