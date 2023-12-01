The direction the wind is flowing from makes all the difference and we’ve seen a drastic change in temperatures as a result.

An ocean breeze has helped temperatures climb to above average values to start off December and it looks like some records will be in jeopardy. Overnight lows will be in the 70’s and highs in the mid to upper 80’s this weekend.

Overall quiet weather is set to persist through the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, high pressure in the Atlantic will continue to push further away opening up the avenue for a series of fronts to move in.

The first one will be weak, but manage to bring temperatures back to normal on Monday. However, models are insisting on a stronger cold front moving in by Wednesday bringing a few spotty showers ahead and then cooler air to close out the week… Just how will the temperatures go? If models are right, overnight lows will be in the 50’s once again.

