Happy Wednesday, November 26, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed the nice conditions that South Florida has experienced so far on this holiday work week. Despite the warming trend, conditions the last few days have still felt very comfortable as humidity levels remain on the lower end. But with the approach of our next front, the weather pattern will continue to change and it was evident this morning that we are starting to see those changes. We started off the morning with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and unlike previous mornings, a few more showers surrounded South Florida.

Today will be another warm one as our high temperatures reach into the mid 80s once again. With overall moisture increasing across the region, South Florida will notice a few more passing clouds throughout the day. A few more isolated showers will be possible compared to what we saw on Tuesday. Humidity levels will also continue to climb throughout the day today as the front that we’ve been waiting for takes its time to drift south across the state.

The long awaited front that we’ve been talking about all week long will unfortunately not clear us in time for Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it will likely remain on the warmer side for much of Thanksgiving with more clouds in the mix. And with the front entering the South Florida area for the holiday, isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Thanksgiving. With that said, it won’t be a complete washout. Only 30% to 40% of the area will see rain but with the holiday upon us, be sure to plan accordingly. Once the front clears the region (likely late Thursday into Friday), you will see drier conditions and a refreshing change for any Black Friday shopping plans you may have. It will turn quite breezy Friday with the brisk breeze sticking around for the start of the upcoming weekend.

Have a great holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.