Happy Friday, May 9, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. The month of May started off on the quiet side but earlier this week we had a few stormy days for South Florida. After that, the weather pattern turned quiet and our focus has been on the warming temperatures across the area. And even though temperatures were always near average in the afternoon, the higher humidity was making it feel much warmer than the actual air temperature. And today was no different. Miami reached a high temperature of 86° but it felt like the upper 80s and low 90s for many parts of South Florida.

The upcoming weekend will be a special one. As many make plans with Mom, we are all left wondering whether or not we can count on any outdoor plans. For now, it looks like we should be OK both Saturday and Sunday as both days look mainly dry for South Florida. Of course, it will be possible to see a spotty shower or spotty storm but most of us will remain dry. With that said, if you are spending any significant time outdoors, remember to keep hydrated as temperatures will be reaching into the mid upper 80s and feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s both days.

Looking ahead, the following work week looks to be turning weather for South Florida. A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf will move closer to Florida and increase our rain and storm chances. While South Florida can expect clouds to build over the weekend, the moisture for rain and storms will arrive Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms may even be on the stronger side as we will still have a disturbance nearby. Any rain we do receive will be more than welcome as we desperately need the rain. Most areas of South Florida are still sitting in a severe drought. By mid-week next week, drier air begins to move in behind the disturbance and it looks like our weather pattern begins to quiet down again as far as the rain is concerned. However, the temperatures will once again be on the rise and by the end of the week, we might see our first afternoon with temperatures in the 90s!

Wish all mom’s a very happy Mother’s Day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.