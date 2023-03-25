The final weekend of March and the first weekend of spring is here in South Florida and it will sure feel like spring across the area with the return of above average temperatures and muggy humidity levels. Much of our weather pattern has been quiet this week and we will keep it quiet through early next week thanks to high pressure that has been rather stagnant over the Atlantic.

Expect sunshine and a few clouds this Saturday with high temperatures a degree or two warmer than yesterday into the mid 80s, including up to 86F in Miami. Besides a spotty shower across inland areas late today, it will be another nice and dry day.

That means the weather will look nice for all the events happening this weekend, like the Ultra Music Festival taking place in downtown Miami.

This weather story will hold true for Sunday as well to complete the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and a low rain chance. The warmth and sunshine will continue through Tuesday into the upcoming week with highs near 90F ahead of a weak front.

That weak front is expected to arrive on Wednesday and can spark up a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Then it should turn milder behind the front with temperatures closer to normal by the end of next week.