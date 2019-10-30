WARM END TO THE MONTH

Countdown to November is officially underway as we round the corner to end the month of October. But you wouldn’t know it by the unseasonably warm temperatures in South Florida. Many areas once again tying records.
As high pressure keeps in control of the weather pattern and drier air remains in place, conditions across South Florida will remain quiet with typical rain chances remaining in the forecast for much of the week. Weather conditions across South Florida will remain “uneventful” as far as significant rainfall is concerned…until possibly the upcoming weekend when a front tries to reach South (but fails!).
By the end of the week, high pressure over the Atlantic will begin to break down and allow a cold front to drift south across our Sunshine State. Unfortunately this front won’t have the punch it needs to clear South Florida. But it will come close enough to bring us some changes to the forecast. Isolated showers and a few more clouds make their way into the forecast by Friday & the weekend (we’re talking a 30% chance) and that could help keep temperatures a bit closer to average for this time of year. No significant cool down expected though…South Florida still forecast to remain on the warm side!
As high pressure begins to break down late in the week, a cold front will drift south across Florida. It won't reach South Florida but it will stall out close enough where it could trigger a few [isolated] showers this weekend. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/zdVMnaCl7Z
And speaking of warm, temperatures next few days are most definitely something worth mentioning. The average high temperature in Miami this time of year should be near 84 degrees and as we all know, temperatures each afternoon have been much warmer than that! Halloween Thursday will be no different. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s while some spots actually warm into the lower 90s. Temperatures rest of the work week look to be just as warm until the latter part of the weekend.
Let’s quickly talk about the Tropics. A month left of hurricane season and as of this afternoon, we have a newly named storm on our hands. Subtropical Storm Rebekah. Rebekah will move East towards the Azores but will move over cooler Atlantic waters by the end of the week. Rebekah is forecast to completely dissipate by the weekend. Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of this storm.
SUBTROPICAL STORM REBEKAH has formed in the Atlantic a few hundred miles W of the Azores. As it moves East, Rebekah is forecast to weaken and become post-tropical as it approaches the western-most Azores by the end of the week. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/MKESyz1pkb