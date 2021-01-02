Warm & Dry Weekend. Cold Front on the Way!

Happy first Saturday of 2021, South Florida!

Temperatures were off to a warm start this morning with muggy conditions.

Aside from the above normal temps, we woke up to some clouds around and patchy fog overnight in some spots that cleared shortly after sunrise. Overall, it was a calm start!

Here’s your day planner for today! We will remain dry with some clouds around and above normal temps. Overnight, clouds build, and patchy fog is possible. Outdoor plans should be good to go.

High pressure in control will keep us warm and mainly dry outside of a stray shower or two over the weekend, but a chilly change is on the way! Tomorrow night into Monday, a cold front moves into SoFlo, bringing some showers along with it followed by cooler temps into midweek.

How much will temps drop? Well, our afternoons will be cool and comfortable, but our mornings (especially on Tuesday and Wednesday) will be chilly! By the end of the work week, temps rebound back to normal.

Mainly dry conditions will prevail into the upcoming work week except for Monday, when a cold front moves in, and some scattered showers are possible.

Have a great day, South Florida!