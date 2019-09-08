WARM & DRY SUNDAY. WATCHING THE TROPICS

While the Tropics remain active, conditions in South Florida remain warm & dry.

Let’s talk local conditions first. South Florida has benefited from quiet conditions last few days. Hard to believe we had a major hurricane a little over a hundred miles to our East this time last weekend. Our Sunday morning started off quiet, with plenty of steamy sunshine to go around. Of course this allowed temperatures to warm up rather quickly.

Since rain chances are forecast to remain low again today, the hot temperatures will be the big story today. And while records won’t broken today, afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to lower 90s and will be FEELING LIKE the 100s across all of South Florida. So let’s limit significant time outdoors and remember to keep hydrated.

A mostly dry & warm weather pattern continues through the start of next week. Then a strengthening high pressure system will help tighten the pressure gradient, allowing for the breeze to build as the week progresses. Breezy conditions expected by the middle of next week while breezy rain showers return to the forecast for the second half of the week.

And speaking of rain returning by the end of the week…we are keeping an eye on a low pressure system near the Leeward Islands. And although development chance remains low through the next 2-5 days, we could see some development once it moves over the Southwest Atlantic, where water temperatures are much warmer.

We’ll have to wait and see what this system does. However whether it develops into a tropical system or not, it has the potential to be a rainmaker for the Bahamas & South Florida by the end of next week.

Elsewhere in the Tropics, we are keeping a close eye on another area just west of the Cape Verde Islands. Right now it has a moderate chance for development within the next 2-5 days. Little, if any, development is expected as it moves westward across the Atlantic. However, conditions could become a bit more favorable for development and a tropical depression *could* form by the middle of next week. This will be an area that we will have to watch closely through the next 2 weeks

