Warm & Dry Stretch Continues

High pressure is in control keeping fronts/active weather well to the north and trapping the steam over South Florida. Winds will be more out of the south today, so look forward to warmer temperatures by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Above average temperatures expected through next with only a small chance of seeing a few showers by Tuesday. We will take whatever we can gets, since it’s been very dry. The chance will go up between a 10-20%.

Rip current risk will continue at area beaches through the weekend.

DRY & STEAMY: The warming trend continues as steamy temps stick around along with mainly dry days ahead.

