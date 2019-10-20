WARM & DRY START TO THE WEEK

The latter part of the weekend proved to be a fantastic one. Although we saw a few showers and thunderstorms pop up during the late afternoon & early Evening, South Florida enjoyed much more in the way of sunshine (especially as compared to the day we had on Saturday). And with all the sunshine in place and with a West to Southwesterly wind component, afternoon high temperatures across some spots across South Florida broke old records!
And after a record-breaking end to the weekend, it looks as though the start of the work week could be just as steamy. Many spots across South Florida expected to once again flirt with record high temperatures on Monday. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s once again.
If we can get past this October heat, there is *some* good news for the start of the week. South Florida looks to start off on a dry note with rain chances remaining at a minimum at least for through the first half of the work week. The forecast looks to chance mid-week.
But as always, all good things must come to an end and for us this time the dry weather will come to a close by the middle of the work week as our next front will quickly drift south across Florida. (Spoiler Alert: this one looks like it has the potential to actually clear us! And although South Florida is not expecting a noticeable cooldown, temperatures have the potential to remain near-normal for at least a day or two. We’ll take what we can get right??)