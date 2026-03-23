South Florida is starting off the week with pleasantly warm and dry conditions as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Winds will be light today, even calm at times, and with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm up quickly.

Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 80’s along the coast, with upper 80’s possible inland and across Southwest Florida. The dry air in place means rain chances will be limited through today and into Tuesday.

By midweek, a weak front will drift closer to South Florida, bringing a slight increase in moisture. This could lead to a few spotty showers through the end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another front may approach from the north, bringing a better chance for showers, especially along the East coast, along with breezy to windy conditions.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7