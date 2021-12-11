Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! The first full week of December has been a warm one with afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s each afternoon. Also, we have seen plenty of low level moisture and that has caused a few foggy mornings for us in the previous days. This morning we woke up to some patchy fog but not nearly as dense as we what we have been seeing all week long. One thing worth mentioning is that we did wake up to a few spotty showers coming in from the Atlantic. This is a sign that the pattern is changing and that more change is on the way.

The start of the weekend promises no major change as South Florida will continue to experience unseasonably warm conditions. After starting off with some fog, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon while our afternoon high temperatures remain in the 80s. Other than a spotty shower or two, today should be mainly dry across south Florida. Perfect conditions continue into this evening just in time for the Winterfest Boat Parade!

The latter part of the weekend brings some change ahead of another weak front that will attempt to reach South Florida late Sunday into early Monday. Moisture will continue to increase so a few isolated showers will be possible. Humidity levels will remain high throughout the day since the front is not forecast to reach us until late in the day or early Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the 80s.

Looking ahead, the weak front mentioned above will finally move to South Florida by late Sunday. And while we are not expecting a significant temperature change with this front, at least our afternoon high temperatures will be a little closer to average around 80°. We will also notice humidity levels slightly lower than what we have been experiencing through this past week. The weak front will stall just to the south of our area, and with our wind pattern immediately veering off the water, a few isolated showers could be possible throughout the week. Also worth mentioning, once the front does clear South Florida our winds will begin to pick up as high pressure begins to build immediately behind the front. This means breezy to windy conditions are likely through much of the upcoming work week.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

