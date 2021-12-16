Happy Thursday, South Florida.

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far! The weather pattern across our area has been one a bit more typical of early Summer. Temperatures have been above average while humidity levels have remained on the higher side through the last week or so. We have also been seeing a few more morning showers than what we are used to seeing during the dry season. And this morning was no different. South Florida once again woke up to a few showers.

A high-pressure system drifting eastward farther into the Atlantic has been somewhat in control of our weather pattern through the past few days. It has been responsible for a wind off the water, which has kept the air mass over South Florida on the warm and muggy side. Today we can once again expect a breezy East wind with a few passing showers from time to time, especially during the first half of the day. Our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the mid to lower 80s.

Looking ahead, the chance for a few showers will increase into the upcoming weekend as an onshore flow continues to drag in moisture from the Atlantic from time to time. Breezy to gusty winds will still be possible from time to time however we should notice wind speeds gradually decreasing as we head into next week. A series of fronts will try to reach our area but won’t quite make it, keeping warm and humid conditions over South Florida at least through the middle of next week. However, models are suggesting that there could be a stronger front that finally reaches South Florida and possibly brings brief relief from this heat by the end of the week.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

