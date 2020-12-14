Warm Days Ahead

South Florida a weak front approaches the region today and it will be very warm ahead. Only a few showers possible, but not expecting a lot of activity. Eventually the front will lift northward, keeping temperatures above average through Wednesday. However, models are showing an area of low pressure developing along the warm front and a trailing cold front near the Gulf coast states. It should sweep through South Florida Thursday increasing the wind out of the north. This will help bring down temperatures to close out the week.

Temperatures will be above average most of the week with front #1. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s with highs in the low 80’s. As front #2 clears Thursday, temperatures should get cooler Friday with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs back to average. That will set the stage for a SEASONALLY MILD weekend!

Don’t need to tote around the rain gear as rain chances will remain slim all week. Enjoy!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7