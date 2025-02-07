If you’ve been a fan of the weather this week, then you’ll sure be a fan of the weather this weekend!

A dome of high pressure parked near South Florida has been and will continue to be the name of the game over the next week or so. This high is responsible for the sunny, quiet and warm conditions we will continue to experience.

It is dry season so the low rain chances are normal for this time of the year at least!

The warmth isn’t as normal, though, with highs the next 7 days continuing to hover in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Both of these ranges are 5-10F above normal for early February.

As of this Friday, there has been an at least equal number of days with highs of 80F or higher so far this February versus the entirety of January.

For the weekend, expect sunshine and a few clouds both Saturday and Sunday along with just that stray shower chance.

This will make for great viewing conditions of the Super Bowl Sunday evening for your outdoor plans! It will be warm but not too humid.