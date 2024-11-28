Happy Thanksgiving, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has finished preparations as we get ready for the all important day today! This week has been rather quiet for South Florida as dry air and an area of high-pressure have both worked together to keep picture-perfect conditions across the region. And even though every day has been a little warmer than the day before, at no point have conditions felt uncomfortable, too hot or too cold. This morning South Florida woke up to cooler conditions and we noticed a few more clouds in the sky than in previous mornings. Of course these were all fair-weather clouds as rain is not expected to return to the forecast today.

Now that Thanksgiving is here, we can only continue to hope that South Florida will remain dry, as planned. And it seems like it will. While the Eastern seaboard of the U.S. deals with some rain (and some snow across Upstate New York & Northern New England), Florida should still remain quiet for the most part, especially the farther south you go across the state. Our afternoon high temperatures may be on the warm side in the mid 80s but rain should not be a factor in our forecast today. Also, humidity levels will still be rather comfortable. So if you planned to celebrate the holiday outdoors with loved ones, it’s a two thumbs up from my end!



Looking ahead, after a warmer holiday week, a series of fronts are forecast to push through South Florida late week and weekend. Front #1 will be the weaker of the two fronts and will slide into South Florida late Friday into early Saturday. This first front is only forecast to bring a minor drop in humidity levels for the upcoming weekend. But before it does, Black Friday will be warm for South Florida and should be dry until very late in the day where a spotty shower is possible as Front #1 moves into South Florida. A spotty shower will also be possible Saturday. Then the Front #2 looks to be the stronger of the two fronts and is forecast to swing through South Florida on Sunday. If this front completely clears South Florida, then we could be looking at cooler conditions in the 50s returning for the first few days of December!

Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Thanksgiving!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

