Happy Monday, November 24, 2020,. South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! South Florida weather was picture perfect both Saturday and Sunday as the area enjoyed plenty of sunshine and very comfortable conditions. Temperatures were in the mid to low 80s with lower humidity levels. And after a quiet weekend across South Florida, this morning conditions were just as calm as the previous days. We started the morning off with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and once again South Florida Florida woke up with dry conditions.

Today South Florida will continue to enjoy quiet weather. High temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s. An onshore breeze will keep the steady flow of passing clouds, especially this afternoon and evening where a few spotty showers will be possible. So, unfortunately, unlike previous days we will once again reintroduce the chance of a few showers. Even then, South Florida can expect a pretty decent day as temperatures remain comfortably warm and humidity levels remain tolerable.

As we look ahead through the holiday week, there will be slight changes to the forecast. While the forecast does promise to bring a few more days of calm and quiet weather for South Florida, we will begin to notice a few changes day to day. Humidity levels will gradually climb ahead of our next front (which unfortunately will not reach us in time for Thanksgiving). Warm and humid conditions return by midweek with the possibility of a few spotty showers. And with the front entering South Florida, isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Thanksgiving. It won’t be a complete washout but with the holiday upon us, be sure to plan accordingly. If the front clears the entire region, then it looks like we will see drier conditions for any Black Friday shopping plans you may have. It will turn quite windy and those strong winds stick around for the start of the upcoming weekend.

Have a wonderful holiday week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

