It will remain a warm, bright and dry through mid-week with now major changes any time soon due to high pressure dominating in the mid to upper levels. Temperatures will continue to run above average, but still feel rather pleasant through Saturday. By Sunday, a weak cold front moves in and it could produce a few showers with typical temperatures possibly returning early next week. (Typical high in Miami is 76 degrees and low is 61 degrees).

If you liked the chilly air, it is not in the forecast for a while. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7