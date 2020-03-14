Warm & Breezy with a Spotty Shower Chance

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It was a beautiful start to the day this morning. A few clouds in the area, but overall a nice weather day ahead.

We will remain mostly dry with a stray shower or two possible. Winds will be on the breezy side and temperatures will be above average for this time of year. Tonight, spotty showers possible.

High pressure remains the dominant factor in our weather, blocking out all fronts and bringing us mostly dry conditions. Easterly winds will produce a few spotty showers, but overall it will be sunny into next week.

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Highs will remain in the 80’s across the board. St. Patrick’s Day & the first day of spring look great!

Have a great day, South Florida!