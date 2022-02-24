High pressure will remain in control of our weather keeping us warm, breezy and mostly dry. The moisture will continue traveling around the base of the high and fuel the winter storm traveling North and East across the country, where plenty of winter weather alerts are in effect.

No major change to our weather pattern is expected through the weekend, so look forward to above average temperatures with overnight lows in the low 70’s and highs in the low to mid 80’s.

By early next week, a weak front approaches and hangs around. A few showers possible with temperatures getting closer to average and if you are wondering about cooler air, no significant drop in temperatures expected any time soon.

Quite the temperature contrast across the middle of the country today.



New Orleans is expected to hit 80F for a high while Houston, which is about 300 miles west of NoLa, will struggle to get out of the 40s! pic.twitter.com/Q62hC05Gg4 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 24, 2022

A front is expected to stall near South Florida early next week, elevating the risk for a few showers while warm weather continues to dominate. pic.twitter.com/qFgvnX6tud — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 24, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7