Warm & Breezy Start

The weather has been quiet to start off the week outside of the strong ocean breeze. A fast-moving showers at best possible throughout today.
High pressure centered off the middle Atlantic states with a weak stalled front located over the Florida Straits into Cuba and the Bahamas, is creating a pressure difference. This is funneling stronger winds out of the East. Overall, it will be mostly dry and warm with only a small chance of seeing a brief shower. Winds should start to subside Wednesday as high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean and front fizzles.
By Friday, a few showers possible with a cold front approaching from the North.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7