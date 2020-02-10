Warm & Breezy Start

The weather has been quiet to start off the week outside of the strong ocean breeze. A fast-moving showers at best possible throughout today.

QUIET START- It is mostly dry with only a few isolated showers across the Florida Straits. A quick-shower on the breeze possible today with warm sunshine. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QgDo7NLm5Q — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 10, 2020

High pressure centered off the middle Atlantic states with a weak stalled front located over the Florida Straits into Cuba and the Bahamas, is creating a pressure difference. This is funneling stronger winds out of the East. Overall, it will be mostly dry and warm with only a small chance of seeing a brief shower. Winds should start to subside Wednesday as high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean and front fizzles.

By Friday, a few showers possible with a cold front approaching from the North.

WHY SO BREEZY? High pressure off the middle Atlantic states with a stalled front to our South is causing the winds off the ocean to range between 15- 20 mph. They should start to relax mid-week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QVhFRfAYW4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 10, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7