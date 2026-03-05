South Florida stays in a familiar weather pattern as high pressure over the Western Atlantic keeps an Easterly breeze flowing across the region. That means warm temperatures and occasional quick-moving showers over the next couple of days.

Along the East coast metro areas, expect a few hit-or-miss coastal showers today and Friday. Meanwhile, Southwest Florida has a slightly better chance of seeing showers — and possibly an isolated storm — later this afternoon and again Friday evening as the sea breeze sets up inland.

Temperatures remain above normal with highs in the low to mid 80’s along the East coast and mid to upper 80’s across Southwest Florida. Overnight lows stay mild in the 60’s and 70’s.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, the overall pattern doesn’t change much. Breezy Easterly winds continue with a few quick coastal showers possible each day.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7