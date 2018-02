South Florida high pressure centered off the mid-Atlantic states is in control and keeping cold fronts away. Therefore, outside of passing showers on the breeze, our weather will be mainly dry and very warm. Temperatures will run above average for overnight lows and daytime highs. Most of the computer models are showing no major changes taking place through the weekend.

Snow and Ice currently over Texas. Strong cold front continues to move east. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MNXIJsmHZu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 21, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7