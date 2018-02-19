Warm & Breezy Days Ahead

South Florida we have been seeing some clouds and isolated showers due to a disturbance that has popped up on the radar over the northwestern Bahamas. They have been moving in along our strong ocean breeze. After midnight, it will dry up considerably. However, high pressure continues to act as a road block keeping cold fronts away from us. This means we will have warm and breezy days ahead. Records will be in jeopardy too.
No major changes expected through Friday.
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7