Warm & Breezy Days Ahead

South Florida we have been seeing some clouds and isolated showers due to a disturbance that has popped up on the radar over the northwestern Bahamas. They have been moving in along our strong ocean breeze. After midnight, it will dry up considerably. However, high pressure continues to act as a road block keeping cold fronts away from us. This means we will have warm and breezy days ahead. Records will be in jeopardy too.

No major changes expected through Friday.

A little disturbance (area of clouds & rain) popped up around the Bahamas. That is why we have been seeing some shower activity today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/O1DMlw37RA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 19, 2018

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7