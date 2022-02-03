Breezy East-Southeast winds will continue through Friday creating choppy to rough seas.

Mostly dry with temperatures slightly above normal values expected.

Front currently producing wintry weather around the country will move over Florida slowly. The tail-end of this system seems to stall close by with most of the rain behind it. However, a chance of some showers possible anytime there is this setup starts Sunday. Along this front there will be a few weak impulses of energy moving in from the Gulf leaving a shower chance through midweek.

It should all clear out after Wednesday with seasonable temperatures returning. Lows in the low 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s.

Another beautiful day ahead with pleasant sunshine. Temperatures will be above average into the upper 70s to low 80s. pic.twitter.com/DuCOL4yVGV — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 3, 2022

Warm weather is back thanks to high pressure overhead in the upper levels of the atmosphere, leading to afternoon temperatures around 80F late-week. pic.twitter.com/UC3X6i3T6f — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) February 3, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7