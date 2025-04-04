The first weekend of April has arrived and it’s sure looking a lot better compared to last weekend when South Florida experienced widespread storms Sunday afternoon.

This time around, there’s a dome of high pressure parked near the Southeast US coast, providing warm and mostly dry conditions.

On Saturday, expect more sunshine overall but clouds could still be a bit stubborn in some spots. Wakeup temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 80s. That will be paired with the relentlessly strong, southeast wind that will gust up to 30 mph.

By Sunday, the breeze will settle down just a tad. Otherwise, Sunday will be quite similar as Saturday with warm conditions and generally sunny skies, making for great beach weather.

The heat gets turned up some more on Monday as a front approaches from our north and west, causing winds to veer out of the south. That will drive highs into the upper 80s for many locations and could drive in a spotty shower.

It’s not until Tuesday when rain chances will ramp up as the front comes through. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms along with mostly cloudy skies.

Behind this front, isolated showers will remain possible mid next week. Otherwise, expect intervals of sun and clouds, milder yet near-seasonable temperatures and lower humidity!