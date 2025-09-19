The weekend is just about here and even though Mother Nature doesn’t have a sense of time, the weather will be nice overall just in time for the weekend.

A stalled front that was draped across South Florida midweek as sunk farther south and will remain away from the region the next few days. This will allow for drier air to flow in from the north, thus aiding in lower rain chances.

For the rest of our Friday, expect sunshine to give way to a late-day shower or storm chance, with isolated to potentially scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the mid-afternoon to evening hours.

On Saturday, our rain chance will only be at 30%, meaning just isolated showers and storms are expected. Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds paired with highs around 90F and a nice, onshore breeze out of the northeast.

Sunday will be fairly similar as well. The only difference is that moisture levels will attempt to increase from the south, meaning that a few more showers and storms will be possible. Regardless, both days this weekend will feature bright skies and a lot of dry time, meaning outdoor plans will be good to go.

Therefore, the forecast is looking great overall if you’re attending the Saturday evening Florida Gators at Miami Hurricanes football game at Hard Rock Stadium, which you can watch on ABC Miami!

By next week, that moisture will return, leading to scattered to numerous showers and storms once again, especially during the Monday through Wednesday time frame. It doesn’t look to be as wet and heavy as it was earlier this week but it’s yet another return to unsettled conditions.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains the only active system in the Atlantic basin right now. It is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend while the center most likely passes east of Bermuda Monday. Bermuda should continue to still monitor.

Farther east, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave close to Africa with a low formation chance over the next week.