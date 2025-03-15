Temperatures will continue to climb some more this weekend until our next front arrives of Monday… just like last week!

Expect generally sunny skies this Saturday with only a 10% chance for seeing a spotty, passing shower. Highs will be slightly above average in the low to mid 80s but it will feel a bit warmer due to the increasing humidity levels.

Gusts Saturday will reach up to 25-30 mph before increasing to the 30-35 mph range on Sunday as that front approaches from the northwest.

On Sunday, it turns even warmer with winds veering out of the south, driving highs into the mid to perhaps upper 80s for some inland locations. Expect mostly sunny skies to remain with again that spotty shower chance.

The aforementioned front arrives Monday morning, with the potential for isolated to scattered showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise, expect more clouds paired with gusty winds.

Behind the front? Another drop in temperatures settles in with lows returning back down to the upper 50s. Lows will hold close to the upper 50s to around 60F throughout most of next week behind this front while daytime highs will be milder but not too far off from average.