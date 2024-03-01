The warm weather pattern will continue this weekend and even into next week with no signs of a cold front on the way. It now is March and typical high temperatures reach the 80s instead of the 70s at this point into the year.

Today and tomorrow will be fairly similar days with mostly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze out of the southeast. Every once in a while, a spotty shower could get steered onshore but overall it will be dry during this time period.

With that strong onshore breeze, the rip current risk will be high and small craft should exercise caution.

Now by Sunday, we’re going to start to see changes as a front becomes stalled across northern and central Florida while pockets of moisture get steered in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to the daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during at least the early to midweek time periods of next week.

At least on Sunday, we should see morning sunshine and mostly dry conditions. Then scattered showers and storms will become possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will hover into the low to mid 80s while lows will generally range in the low 70s over the next 7 days.