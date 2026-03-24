South Florida continues a warm and mostly quiet pattern as high pressure remains in charge. Today will feature light winds and plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures climb into the low 80’s along the coast and mid 80’s inland.

Tonight into early Wednesday, patchy fog could develop across interior Southwest Florida, with a few spots possibly seeing reduced visibility before sunrise.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week trends warmer and mostly dry again, with highs pushing into the mid 80’s. A weak front may approach over the weekend, bringing a slight increase in rain chances and stronger winds along the coast.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7