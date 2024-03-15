The warming weather trend is underway across South Florida as we continue to stair-step up our temperatures, as has been the trend all week long.

While it was less humid and near 80F earlier this week, by the end of this weekend temperatures will warm closer to 90F along with increasing humidity.

It’s all because of a veering wind out of the southeast today.

That southeast wind will then veer out of the south for the majority of the time this weekend and then the southwest for Monday. That southwest wind direction is the key direction for maximizing the heat in South Florida.

That also could mean record heat with the potential present on both Sunday and Monday in Miami.

Aside from the heat, it will remain nice and mostly dry through this weekend. Expect a good deal of sunshine and a nice breeze this Friday.

Additional clouds will be around this weekend, primarily the thin clouds in the upper levels, which will act as a filter to the sunshine but that will definitely not stop the heat.

By Monday, a front will approach from the north with some moisture in place. Most areas should remain dry but there will be the chance for isolated showers and storms.

Then behind this front will be sunshine, near-average temperatures and lower humidity for the middle part of next week.