If you haven’t stepped outside this Friday, familiar feels are ahead this weekend as humidity has made a noticeable return along with warming, above average temperatures.

The main themes of this weekend’s weather will be the warmer temperatures and sticky feeling to the air as this air mass gets scooped into South Florida ahead of our next weathermaker.

Saturday will be a beautiful day to get outside! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies paired with a light, onshore wind and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Besides a stray shower, especially in the morning, it will be dry.

Rain chances do creep up starting Sunday afternoon, however. Therefore, isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the second half of the day. Otherwise, expect cloud cover to gradually increase through the duration of the day.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with some isolated locations hitting 90F. If Miami reaches 90F, that would be the first time it happens this year and would be just over a week ahead of schedule.

We will remain warm and humid into Monday but a front will be moving in, leading to the scattered showers and storms, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. Heavy pockets of rainfall will be possible.

Then behind the front will be a milder and more pleasant air mass. Highs are projected to drop into the upper 70s for mid next week.

Winds will ramp back up next week in the wake of this front, with windy times Tuesday followed by breezy and gusty conditions for the rest of the week.

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