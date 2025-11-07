Temperatures are set to continue going up but eventually they will come way down as a cold front sweeps through South Florida during the day Monday.

Ahead of this front will be a warm and humid air mass that will be present all weekend long.

In fact, Saturday may be warm enough for record tying heat in Miami with a forecast high of 88F.

In addition to the warmth Saturday, expect a good amount of sunshine with some patchy clouds, especially late in the day. There will be the chance for some isolated showers getting squeezed out by those clouds.

Sunday will basically be a copy-and-paste of Saturday with sunshine and low rain chances overall. Therefore, the weather for any folks planning to go to the beach will be great, especially since the rip current risk will be lower given the light winds.

That will dramatically change come Monday as winds will ramp up as the day rolls on while the cold front crosses through during the morning and midday hours. Based off the latest timing of this front, it will still be rather warm with highs in the low 80s but a notable difference versus how it will be over the weekend. Humidity will also plummet throughout the day Monday.

It’s not until Tuesday when the cold air seeps into South Florida. Widespread lows Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 50s while feels-like temperatures given the aforementioned wind will generally be down to the 40s!

Later in the day Tuesday, high temperatures are only projected to reach the low 70s given the mostly cloudy skies in place. Sunshine is expected to be fairly limited throughout all of next week — starting on Monday — given the evolution of this front.

Wednesday will remain cool to start followed by milder temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up beyond then.