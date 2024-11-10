Some big weather changes showing a sign of more fall-like conditions are ahead this week across South Florida!

The week starts off warm and humid through Tuesday before the first out of two fronts crosses through Tuesday night. This first front will start to usher in lower humidity and a gradual drop in temperatures. Isolated showers will also be possible through Wednesday due to this front.

The second front then arrives Friday. Depending on the exact timing of this front, there will be the potential for a line of showers on Friday. Showers will then be hard to come by behind this front as we look ahead to next weekend. This second front will be responsible for dropping humidity and temperatures lower with highs forecast to be near 80F and lows near 70F.

In the short term, sunshine and isolated showers along with a stronger breeze are in store this Sunday. Temperatures will be similar as Saturday, reaching the mid 80s.

Then on Veterans Day, it will turn even warmer into the upper 80s with once again the anytime risk for some passing showers. Regardless, lots of dry time is still expected.

Tropics update

Tropical Storm Rafael continues to weaken and is forecast to become a remnant low tomorrow over the Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance near the Bahamas maintains a very low formation chance at 10% with the opportunity to develop likely ending late today.