The week is off to a fine start (and we can be thankful the weather has greatly improved since last week). High Pressure is building into Florida and prompting an onshore flow. Those ocean winds are a bit stronger and they’ll get more gusty by Tuesday afternoon, near the beaches especially. There’s still a slight chance for a coastal shower “along the breeze”. Fortunately, any rain won’t resemble anything like the deluge we saw during the middle of last week!

The next weather change involves an approaching front. The boundary will arrive on Thanksgiving Day, basically limping by with little fanfare. There’s likely to be more clouds and maybe a passing shower or two. While some cooling might be welcomed, it will be minimal. We’re forecasting an extremely small difference in degrees, just a reduction in humidity once the front crosses. Looking beyond Thanksgiving, the weather pattern appears very steady. We’ll watch for daily highs in the lower 80’s (slightly above average) and nighttime readings in the lower 70’s. Rain chances will range between 20% and 30% with a bit more moisture arriving for the weekend.

