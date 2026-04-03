Very minor changes are ahead this Easter holiday weekend as we await a wet and windy weather pattern arriving next week.

It will remain warm and humid this weekend but the breeze will gradually decrease a touch while rain chances will start to rise once again.

That won’t mean we’re in for a wet weekend but isolated to scattered showers will be possible at times.

Expect another windy day Saturday with sustained winds up to 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. That will be paired with intervals of clouds and sun and isolated showers, especially during the second half of the day.

Then on Easter Sunday, the afternoon and especially the evening will be the better times for any Easter egg hunts planned because the morning and midday time frames will feature the best chance for scattered showers and downpours.

We will be in the enhanced flow of moisture getting drawn in with the Atlantic breeze. Eventually, that breeze will push any shower and storm activity toward the west coast late in the day.

Rain chances will rise some more starting Monday as a front approaches. This front is set to stall near South Florida for the middle of next week and will make for a wet and windy stretch.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are becoming increasingly likely and depending on how heavy this rain is, flooding could be a concern in some spots.

Winds may potentially be even stronger during the middle to end of next week, too, following a brief decrease in wind speeds early next week.