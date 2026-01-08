Another warm day has been felt around South Florida this Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s, and more of the same is ahead through this weekend.

At least there has been more of a breeze and that stronger, onshore wind will remain in tact through Saturday, making the higher humidity and temperatures a bit more comfortable.

Overall during this time frame, expect to see sunshine and some patchy clouds along with the stray shower chance while the active storm track stays to our north — for now.

By Sunday, a front approaches and that will cause winds to turn light and variable. It will be a touch warmer ahead of this front before it crosses through Sunday evening into the overnight hours.

Behind this front will be another increase in wind speeds Monday into Tuesday, but this front will immediately bring in a northeast wind. Given that ocean influence, temperatures will be milder but not cold.

Instead to start the week — and likely throughout next week — temperatures will be closer to typical levels with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In addition to the slight dip in degrees will be a rise in our rain chances. The current dome of high pressure on top of South Florida will weaken and slide eastward.

That will then be replaced by a large dip in the jet stream over the eastern US throughout next week, favoring a potentially unsettled weather pattern for South Florida with periods of showers and storms, especially on Wednesday.