The end of the weekend and start of the new week is off to a warm and breezy start ahead of our next front, which arrives early Tuesday morning.

Ahead of this front, winds will veer more out of the south around high pressure moving farther away from Florida over the Atlantic.

This warmer air flow will help budge highs to around 80F this afternoon, then the mid 80s on Monday — both of which are above average for mid-February standards.

Expect more sunshine this Sunday with only some cloudy periods in the afternoon, which will coincide with the chance for seeing some spotty showers. Most areas will remain dry, though, so rain should not be a worry for your outdoor plans.

It should remain dry with mostly sunny skies on Monday until that front ushers in more clouds and a few showers Monday night.

This front will then clear to our south on Tuesday, ushering in a return to the sunshine and a brief dip in degrees.

South Florida will not see a significant cool down with this front. Instead, it will bring our highs back to average in the mid to upper 70s.

It will only lead to a brief chill Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s before temperatures heat back up by next weekend.

Overall, the next seven days are looking mostly dry and very quiet.