The long holiday weekend is just about here as we celebrate Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day, and overall the forecast is looking nice!

An approaching front, which will arrive on Monday, will draw in some potential showers but the forecast has been trending drier. That’s good news for your outdoor plans but bad news for the worsening drought across South Florida.

To kick off the weekend, Saturday is looking gorgeous with generally sunny skies, a building breeze and typical temperatures — lows will be in the low to mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

This will make for very pleasant conditions for outdoor dining Valentine’s Day evening!

There will be the potential for some morning fog but it’s not anticipated to be as widespread as Friday morning. The best chance for fog will be in southwest Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.

Then on Sunday, winds will continue to increase with gusts up to around 25 mph as the front gets closer. Besides an isolated, quick-moving shower, it will remain quiet with intervals of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 70s to around 80F.

Finally by Monday for Presidents’ Day, the front will have arrived, moving in around sunrise. With dry air across South Florida, that will try to limit our rain chances. With that said, some passing showers will be possible Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Despite the front passing through, Monday will actually be a warmer day with highs in the low to mid 80s paired with sunshine and a nice breeze!

This will foreshadow a warm next week ahead given the lack of cooling behind the front Monday. A dome of high pressure will build in mid to late next week, keeping temperatures warm and conditions dry overall.