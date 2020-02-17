Warm All Around

The weekend was warm and wet at times with a front stalling around the Florida Straights. As the front lifted out-of-the-way, it has made for a picture perfect Monday. Just very warm!
High pressure is building in on all levels, setting the stage for mainly dry and warm conditions through mid-week. By Thursday, an approaching front from the North will allow for scattered showers to move in late afternoon. The chance will hover around 30% on Friday until the front clears. Most models are insisting on cooler temperatures, but near-average on Saturday morning. Lows will range in the low 60’s and highs in the low to mid 70’s.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7