Warm All Around

The weekend was warm and wet at times with a front stalling around the Florida Straights. As the front lifted out-of-the-way, it has made for a picture perfect Monday. Just very warm!

High pressure is building in on all levels, setting the stage for mainly dry and warm conditions through mid-week. By Thursday, an approaching front from the North will allow for scattered showers to move in late afternoon. The chance will hover around 30% on Friday until the front clears. Most models are insisting on cooler temperatures, but near-average on Saturday morning. Lows will range in the low 60’s and highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Dry & warm through mid-week. Next front enters #Florida Panhandle & increases our rain chance slightly late Thursday. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. Friday showers possible. Drier with near-average temps. over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/i5WpQCljl3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 17, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7